CNH Industrial (CNHI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/18/2022 – CNH Industrial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – CNH Industrial had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – CNH Industrial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – CNH Industrial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $13.00.

6/20/2022 – CNH Industrial was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

CNH Industrial Trading Up 4.9 %

CNHI traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. 43,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,150,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 8.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,050,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after buying an additional 77,460 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

