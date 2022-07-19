CNH Industrial (CNHI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/18/2022 – CNH Industrial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2022 – CNH Industrial had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/12/2022 – CNH Industrial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2022 – CNH Industrial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $13.00.
- 6/20/2022 – CNH Industrial was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
CNH Industrial Trading Up 4.9 %
CNHI traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. 43,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 5.48.
CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.