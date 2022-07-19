Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,068.75.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCHGY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($22.71) to GBX 2,000 ($23.91) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,475 ($29.59) to GBX 2,525 ($30.19) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,700 ($20.32) to GBX 1,850 ($22.12) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance
Shares of CCHGY opened at $22.78 on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
