Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,068.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCHGY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($22.71) to GBX 2,000 ($23.91) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,475 ($29.59) to GBX 2,525 ($30.19) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,700 ($20.32) to GBX 1,850 ($22.12) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Shares of CCHGY opened at $22.78 on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Coca-Cola HBC Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.6938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.