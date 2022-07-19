Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) CEO Craig L. Kauffman Buys 500 Shares

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) CEO Craig L. Kauffman bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $11,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,306 shares in the company, valued at $841,250.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

CVLY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. 7,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.53. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.