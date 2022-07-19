Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications to C$112.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC downgraded Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.21.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $63.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.66. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $92.58.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.