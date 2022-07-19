Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$108.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$119.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications to a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$116.06.

CCA opened at C$82.50 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$81.79 and a one year high of C$121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$95.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$100.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total transaction of C$98,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at C$1,655,379. In related news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total transaction of C$98,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at C$1,655,379. Also, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$88.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,452,436.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 159,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,161,255.68. Insiders have purchased a total of 99,700 shares of company stock worth $9,291,819 over the last ninety days.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

