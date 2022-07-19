Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE LDP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.90. 68,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,720. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $69,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $296,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

