Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MITA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. 41,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,495. Coliseum Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after buying an additional 495,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

