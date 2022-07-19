Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Boosted by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,396 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.6% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 40.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.09. The company had a trading volume of 195,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,614,734. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.07. The stock has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

