Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,638 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Comcast were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,614,734. The firm has a market cap of $185.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.07. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

