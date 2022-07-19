Compass Point Analysts Give First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) a $175.00 Price Target

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has been given a $175.00 price target by analysts at Compass Point in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

FRC traded up $4.43 on Tuesday, reaching $157.55. 927,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,935. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.26. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $330,444,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,710 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after acquiring an additional 805,111 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

