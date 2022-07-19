Compound Price Up 30.2% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Compound coin can now be bought for $61.23 or 0.00262739 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $438.27 million and approximately $170.77 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,157,898 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

