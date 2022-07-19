Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Update

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 105.8 days.

Computershare Price Performance

CMSQF remained flat at $16.81 during trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34. Computershare has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CMSQF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Computershare to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Computershare in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, and tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

