comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Short Interest Update

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 259,304 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $492,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,058,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,911,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher T. Wilson sold 16,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $28,254.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $263,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in comScore by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,022,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,796,000 after acquiring an additional 936,939 shares during the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its stake in comScore by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in comScore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in comScore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of comScore by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 305,200 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.07. 10,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,721. comScore has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $187.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.21.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. comScore had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that comScore will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

