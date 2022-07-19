Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRK. Truist Financial upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.32. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,912.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,621,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,522 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,558,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,570 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,202,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

