Conning Inc. Acquires 121 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $134.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

