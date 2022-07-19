Conning Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.93 and its 200 day moving average is $113.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.36 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

