Conning Inc. Buys 295 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,277 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Walmart by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,286 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Walmart by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Walmart by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 33,002 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

