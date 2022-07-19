Conning Inc. Cuts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after acquiring an additional 456,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 608,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,857,000 after acquiring an additional 66,728 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after acquiring an additional 430,899 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $735,608,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.82.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $308.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $292.32 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

