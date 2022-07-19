Conning Inc. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,422,058,000 after purchasing an additional 450,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after purchasing an additional 159,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,287,000 after purchasing an additional 115,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $277.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.80.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

