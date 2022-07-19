Conning Inc. Has $603,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,474,000 after acquiring an additional 43,234 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 119,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

