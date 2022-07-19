Conning Inc. Has $676,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Boston Scientific by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Boston Scientific by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Boston Scientific by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Boston Scientific by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 11,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BSX opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

