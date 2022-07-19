Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 242,928 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

