Conning Inc. Sells 238 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,233,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,672,859,000 after purchasing an additional 171,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,590,000 after purchasing an additional 174,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,652,000 after purchasing an additional 265,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.9 %

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $190,149.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.