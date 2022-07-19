Conning Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.91. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

