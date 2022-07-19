Conning Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,752,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 634,536 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day moving average of $101.82.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

