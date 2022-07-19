Conning Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVGet Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after acquiring an additional 61,158 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

