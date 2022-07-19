Contrasting TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) & Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TeraWulf and Versus Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00 Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

TeraWulf currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 237.84%. Versus Systems has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 556.17%. Given Versus Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than TeraWulf.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf N/A -18.61% -8.46% Versus Systems -1,009.81% -67.10% -51.98%

Risk & Volatility

TeraWulf has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Versus Systems has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TeraWulf and Versus Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $13.43 million 11.53 -$23.02 million ($0.22) -6.73 Versus Systems $770,000.00 6.07 -$17.85 million ($0.70) -0.54

Versus Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TeraWulf. TeraWulf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versus Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TeraWulf beats Versus Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. is based in Easton, Maryland.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

