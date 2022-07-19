Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.75. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 57.34% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.80 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target (down from C$6.00) on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.16.
Copper Mountain Mining Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of CMMC stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.43. 1,344,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,138. The stock has a market cap of C$302.09 million and a P/E ratio of 4.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.08. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.35 and a 52-week high of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
