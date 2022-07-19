Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 34.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 6.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $89.15 million, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 2.15. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $16.00.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.59 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.75%.

(Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.