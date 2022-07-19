Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 482,400 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the June 15th total of 300,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance
CTMLF stock remained flat at $14.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. Corporate Travel Management has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.
Corporate Travel Management Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corporate Travel Management (CTMLF)
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.