Corundum Group Inc. Buys 340 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,782,000 after acquiring an additional 965,690 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,310,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $355.39. 100,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,031,924. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

