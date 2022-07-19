Corundum Group Inc. Has $566,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,104,337 shares of company stock worth $349,826,141 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE LLY traded up $4.08 on Tuesday, reaching $325.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,730. The firm has a market cap of $309.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

