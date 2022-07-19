Corundum Group Inc. Has $949,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,675 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after buying an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

VEA stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.03. 177,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,172,992. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04.

