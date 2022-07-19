Corundum Group Inc. Invests $684,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

VGT traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,935. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.11.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

