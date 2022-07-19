Corundum Group Inc. Sells 1,237 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Corundum Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.73. The stock had a trading volume of 124,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

