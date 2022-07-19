Coursera (NYSE:COUR) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.37% from the stock’s current price.

COUR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.08.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Stock Up 3.7 %

COUR traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.63. 13,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,446. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. Coursera has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.64 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,480,398 shares in the company, valued at $114,898,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 466,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,292,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $614,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,480,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,898,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 350,862 shares of company stock worth $5,621,615.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.