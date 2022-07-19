COVER Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $14.89 Million (COVER)

COVER Protocol (COVER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 19th. One COVER Protocol coin can now be purchased for $188.07 or 0.00397019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, COVER Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. COVER Protocol has a market cap of $14.89 million and $16.59 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,201.62 or 0.99899850 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007577 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003957 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About COVER Protocol
COVER Protocol (CRYPTO:COVER) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2021. COVER Protocol’s total supply is 82,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,179 coins. The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com. The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com. COVER Protocol’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
