Cowen Analysts Give Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) a $70.00 Price Target

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) has been assigned a $70.00 price target by equities research analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s current price.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Continental Resources stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.62. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.89.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 507.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

