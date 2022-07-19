Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) a $415.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) has been assigned a $415.00 target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.48% from the company’s current price.

GS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded up $16.79 on Tuesday, reaching $318.05. The company had a trading volume of 305,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,371. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.16.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 34.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

