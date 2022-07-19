Credit Suisse Group Cuts Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target to SEK 215

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from SEK 230 to SEK 215 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 230 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.83.

Sandvik AB (publ) Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 356,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,010. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,886,000 after buying an additional 1,399,513 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

