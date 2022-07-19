Credit Suisse Group Lowers Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $43.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s current price.
BAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.
Bank of America Trading Up 2.7 %
BAC traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $33.13. 771,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,609,200. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional Trading of Bank of America
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 52,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
