Credit Suisse Group Lowers Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $43.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s current price.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 2.7 %

BAC traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $33.13. 771,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,609,200. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 52,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.