Credit Suisse Group Lowers Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Price Target to SEK 86

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to SEK 86 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Danske raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.56.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS SVNLY traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.09. 826,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,183. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.