Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $226.00 Price Target for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) has been assigned a $226.00 target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.91% from the stock’s previous close.

CAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded up $6.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,670,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.39. The firm has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

