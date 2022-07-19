Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$330.00” Price Target for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) received a $330.00 target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $12.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.99. 1,015,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.66 and its 200-day moving average is $281.39. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.