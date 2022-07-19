Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$77.00” Price Target for Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) has been given a $77.00 target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on XYL. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.22.

Xylem Trading Up 5.1 %

Xylem stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.22. Xylem has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $708,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock worth $633,114. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 173,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 47,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.9% in the second quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 49,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 110,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

