Critical Contrast: Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) & Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) and Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Novonix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $4.60 million 24.62 -$124.22 million ($2.80) -0.74 Novonix $3.91 million 185.81 -$13.51 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Novonix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -1,921.25% -317.81% -79.57% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eos Energy Enterprises and Novonix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 4 0 2.67 Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 717.31%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Novonix.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. Novonix Limited has strategic alliance with Harper International Corporation to develop specialized furnace technology that would enhance Novonix's synthetic graphite manufacturing process; and partnership with Emera Technologies to develop and manufacture energy storage systems for community microgrids. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

