Critical Review: Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Solera National Bancorp and Dime Community Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Dime Community Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus target price of $35.17, indicating a potential upside of 17.97%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 44.06% N/A N/A Dime Community Bancshares 35.58% 14.40% 1.25%

Volatility & Risk

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Dime Community Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $24.93 million 1.73 $11.09 million $2.85 3.53 Dime Community Bancshares $426.69 million 2.74 $104.00 million $3.73 7.99

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dime Community Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Solera National Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. In addition, the company offers self-directed checking accounts and non-resource financing. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans. In addition, it invests in Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal National Mortgage Association, Government National Mortgage Association, and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities; U.S. Treasury securities; New York state and local municipal obligations; U.S. government-sponsored enterprise securities; and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep programs; merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management services, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; investment products and services through a third-party broker dealer; and title insurance broker services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 60 branch locations throughout Long Island and the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and the Bronx. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

