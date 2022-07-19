Critical Review: TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) & Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS)

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) and Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TotalEnergies and Woodside Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TotalEnergies $205.86 billion 0.64 $16.03 billion $6.53 7.78 Woodside Energy Group $6.96 billion 3.20 $1.98 billion N/A N/A

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than Woodside Energy Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

16.6% of TotalEnergies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TotalEnergies and Woodside Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TotalEnergies 7.86% 20.96% 8.10% Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TotalEnergies and Woodside Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TotalEnergies 1 5 7 0 2.46 Woodside Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

TotalEnergies currently has a consensus price target of $62.92, suggesting a potential upside of 23.89%. Given TotalEnergies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TotalEnergies is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Dividends

TotalEnergies pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. TotalEnergies pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

TotalEnergies beats Woodside Energy Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration and production activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment engages in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. This segment is also involved in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation and marine fuel, special fluids, compressed natural gas, LPG, and bitumen; and provides fuel payment solutions. It operates approximately 16,000 service stations and 25,000 EV charge points. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 12,062 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TotalEnergies SE has strategic partnerships with PureCycle Technologies, Plastic Energy, Freepoint Eco-Systems, and Plastic Omnium for various development projects. The company was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. TotalEnergies SE was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

