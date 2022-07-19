Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 4.2% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 32,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Danaher by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 8,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $247.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.26 and a 200-day moving average of $269.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.54.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

