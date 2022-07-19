Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Danone from €56.00 ($56.57) to €55.00 ($55.56) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danone from €54.00 ($54.55) to €56.00 ($56.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Danone from €58.00 ($58.59) to €60.00 ($60.61) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danone from €49.00 ($49.49) to €51.00 ($51.52) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Price Performance

DANOY opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.